A special little gift

This little angel is made from Murano Glass, bought in Italy some years before she arrived in Scotland!

A very good friend gave her to me as part of my birthday present when we returned from Australia....

She sits on one of the little shelves in our lounge, with up lighters just behind and she's not just a Christmas ornament. I may do some research into her history, as she's not like some that appear in Google images, and can pass her on to someone special at a later time.

Three good things

1. Special gift - she was bought by a friend of a friend on holiday with her cousin.

2. She was given to my friend.....some years ago before her friend developed serious memory issues.... and was the last gift Doreen received from her, after a friendship that extended over sixty years.

3. And she's a rather special symbol of our friendship which has been in place for forty years!