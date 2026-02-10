Previous
Alphabet fun on the fridge by sarah19
Photo 3848

Alphabet fun on the fridge

I had an interesting chat with Laura about resources for learning to read etc.....and the magnetic letters I ordered online arrived at their place!!
Three good things
1. Round the world availability
2. Evie loves them
3. Useful grandma skills 😄
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
1054% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact