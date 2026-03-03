Previous
Next
Quite a few years ago by sarah19
Photo 3864

Quite a few years ago

Our lovely friend, Joan, has been sorting and tidying treasures from years gone by.....
This was a card I created for them when she and Mr H decided to get engaged.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
1058% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact