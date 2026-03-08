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Photo 3869
Evie out and about
Just catching up.... lovely to have so many photos of the darlings at the other side of the world. 🥰
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
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Sarah Bremner
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@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
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