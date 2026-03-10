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Photo 3871
Keep dancing 🎶
Hellebores survival..... amazing how well they grow in spite of bitter winds and everything the winter weather throws their way.
Just catching up...!!
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
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Sarah Bremner
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@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
5th March 2026 10:35am
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