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Previous
Photo 3869
Love yellow and blue
They've opened so quickly in the warmth of the hall.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Sarah Bremner
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@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
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Pixel 6
Taken
14th March 2026 7:38pm
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Beryl Lloyd
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So Spring like ! gorgeous colours !
March 14th, 2026
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