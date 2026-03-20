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Photo 3875
Confetti time
After a lovely wedding ceremony close family had a little fun recorded by the photographer!
Three good things
1. A gloriously sunny Spring day.
2. Wonderful wedding
3. So many friendships refreshed and some new connections made
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
20th March 2026 1:48pm
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Pat Knowles
ace
A beautiful Scottish wedding…so lovely! The bride looks beautiful.
March 21st, 2026
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