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Shining day by sarah19
Photo 3878

Shining day

So I collected my rings today and they are as beautiful as new.
In the heat of Aussie January my rings felt rather tight so when we got home I managed to take them off and had them resized. I do love them, and the love of my life who put them on my hand in the first place!
Feeling very blessed 💛💛
Three good things
1. Lovely lunch with a former colleague
2. An unplanned visit to our favourite furniture store (I'd had lunch at their coffee place).
3. A remarkable conversation with an experienced member of staff...... and a new sofa on order. 😀
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
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