Shining day

So I collected my rings today and they are as beautiful as new.

In the heat of Aussie January my rings felt rather tight so when we got home I managed to take them off and had them resized. I do love them, and the love of my life who put them on my hand in the first place!

Feeling very blessed 💛💛

Three good things

1. Lovely lunch with a former colleague

2. An unplanned visit to our favourite furniture store (I'd had lunch at their coffee place).

3. A remarkable conversation with an experienced member of staff...... and a new sofa on order. 😀