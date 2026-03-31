Reaching it!!!!

Our darling little grandson is 11 months old and his mum posted a video of him today, reaching, reaching the sticks that were just a bit far away at first!!! But he is a persistent little guy 😂😂

Three good things

1. I finished the quilt I've been making for granddaughter Grace's birthday on Monday.

2. Lovely to have it all wrapped up in birthday paper and off on it's journey to her. Lady at the post office was so helpful and pleasant.😊

3. A pleasant evening walk, called on some friends and then got all my threads and fabrics tidied up and stored in their places before bedtime.