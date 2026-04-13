Shore sculpture at Stonehaven

A lovely morning by the sea. We'd not been down this way for a while and it was a good drive in sunshine, accessible parking and a great walk along the shoreline, round the town centre, and delicious lunch.

We passed quite a variety of steel sculptures which must take quite a beating by the waves in stormy weather. Some have details attached and others just let you work out what is what.

Three good things

1. At the impressive butchers shop we chose some interesting food for later in the day.

2. Pleasant breeze clearing cobwebs

3. A bit of gardening before dinner... and a snooze when I sat in front of the TV!!