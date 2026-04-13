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Shore sculpture at Stonehaven by sarah19
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Shore sculpture at Stonehaven

A lovely morning by the sea. We'd not been down this way for a while and it was a good drive in sunshine, accessible parking and a great walk along the shoreline, round the town centre, and delicious lunch.
We passed quite a variety of steel sculptures which must take quite a beating by the waves in stormy weather. Some have details attached and others just let you work out what is what.
Three good things
1. At the impressive butchers shop we chose some interesting food for later in the day.
2. Pleasant breeze clearing cobwebs
3. A bit of gardening before dinner... and a snooze when I sat in front of the TV!!
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Sarah Bremner

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@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Sounds an idyllic day , such a lovely sculpture !
April 13th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
This sculpture is quite nice, and it has a lot of good detailing
April 13th, 2026  
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