End of a day

Loving the light.... and good to still see the hills.

There are quite a few new houses being constructed on land just north of our place.

Very mixed feelings.... but perhaps more shelter from the north wind. And watching the amazing Gardener's World this evening prompted thoughts about how different the 'mini-climate' in our garden may be.🤔

Three good things

1. A trip to the city...bags of books dropped off at two centres.

2. Valuable meeting with advisor and lunch at favourite Italian restaurant.

3. Catch up sleep..... I'd like to get back in rhythm!