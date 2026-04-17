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End of a day by sarah19
Photo 3905

End of a day

Loving the light.... and good to still see the hills.
There are quite a few new houses being constructed on land just north of our place.
Very mixed feelings.... but perhaps more shelter from the north wind. And watching the amazing Gardener's World this evening prompted thoughts about how different the 'mini-climate' in our garden may be.🤔
Three good things
1. A trip to the city...bags of books dropped off at two centres.
2. Valuable meeting with advisor and lunch at favourite Italian restaurant.
3. Catch up sleep..... I'd like to get back in rhythm!
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
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