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Love the blossom by sarah19
Photo 3907

Love the blossom

It seems like a great year for blossom...lots of it popping open everywhere.
Nice to hide the newbuilds beyond.
Three good things
1. Catch up sleep after a very disturbed night.
2. Lots of messages from friends.
3. Early to bed.....☺️
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
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