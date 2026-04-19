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Previous
Photo 3907
Love the blossom
It seems like a great year for blossom...lots of it popping open everywhere.
Nice to hide the newbuilds beyond.
Three good things
1. Catch up sleep after a very disturbed night.
2. Lots of messages from friends.
3. Early to bed.....☺️
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
19th April 2026 7:58pm
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