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Photo 3909
A happy day
My nephew Calum, whose life was too short, on a happiest of days with his sister. Mairi and other sister Shona are going to miss him lots.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Sarah Bremner
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@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
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Pat Knowles
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Oh dear Sallie, that is such a sad post. Calum looks full of the joys of life there. He must be so sadly missed… so very sorry for all his family & friends!
April 22nd, 2026
Sarah Bremner
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@happypat
thanks so much. It's very hard to take it in ...we are so scattered as a family and don't see each other very often. But lots of positive thoughts being shared. 🥰
April 22nd, 2026
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