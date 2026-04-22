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Sunshine on the table by sarah19
Photo 3911

Sunshine on the table

Loving the light at different times of day.
Three good things
1. Allan getting out and about again.
2. A quick shop at Tesco in Inverurie.
3. Gorgeous flowers from a very special friend.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
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Pat Knowles ace
A beautifully composed table….love the flowers & the books here.
April 22nd, 2026  
Sarah Bremner ace
@happypat thank you. They make all the difference in the world, on any day of the year 😊
April 22nd, 2026  
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