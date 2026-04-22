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Previous
Photo 3911
Sunshine on the table
Loving the light at different times of day.
Three good things
1. Allan getting out and about again.
2. A quick shop at Tesco in Inverurie.
3. Gorgeous flowers from a very special friend.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
22nd April 2026 6:39pm
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Pat Knowles
ace
A beautifully composed table….love the flowers & the books here.
April 22nd, 2026
Sarah Bremner
ace
@happypat
thank you. They make all the difference in the world, on any day of the year 😊
April 22nd, 2026
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