Previous
Next
Ready for the party by sarah19
Photo 3915

Ready for the party

Just loved this photo of Evie sitting in the shade, oblivious to the photo being taken.
Three good things..
1. Busy day in the garden.
2. Old clothes for messy jobs
3. Ready for bed with a satisfied feeling.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
1072% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact