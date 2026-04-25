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Photo 3915
Ready for the party
Just loved this photo of Evie sitting in the shade, oblivious to the photo being taken.
Three good things..
1. Busy day in the garden.
2. Old clothes for messy jobs
3. Ready for bed with a satisfied feeling.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
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