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The Parcock Spring by sarah19
Photo 3916

The Parcock Spring

We had a lovely walk to the top of the hill today and on the way home were delighted to see this landmark! The freshwater spring provided fresh water from way underground, cool and delicious and free.....but with lots of house building nearby we had noticed a while back that it wasn't visible.
Not sure who has initiated the update with lovely stonework and information for newcomers and locals alike.
Three good things
1. The longest walk for a while.
2. Sunny space at our back garden to admire all the work I managed to do yesterday!
3. Steak pie from our excellent butcher shop for dinner...☺️
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
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