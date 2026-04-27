Previous
Lovely flowers from church by sarah19
Photo 3917

Lovely flowers from church

So lovely to be remembered in this way.
Three good things
1 A good crowd at the service
2. Lots of catch up chat.
3. Quiet meal at home
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
1073% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
April 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact