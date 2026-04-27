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Previous
Photo 3917
Lovely flowers from church
So lovely to be remembered in this way.
Three good things
1 A good crowd at the service
2. Lots of catch up chat.
3. Quiet meal at home
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
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Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
26th April 2026 5:33pm
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
April 27th, 2026
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