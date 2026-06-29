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Photo 3974
A bit of a treat
Out for an Indian meal with friends and after went to a lovely cake shop for something to take home.
Absolutely fabulous...egg free... very light and so delicious.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Sarah Bremner
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@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
1st July 2026 12:05pm
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