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A great view looking west by sarah19
Photo 3978

A great view looking west

Susannah's Birthday

An early start and a good snooze!! Travelling by train to attend the funeral service of a loved cousin, ten years older but very special.
This view took me by surprise....at this point on a journey south many years ago I was travelling for an art degree assessment in Aberdeen and the train broke down. I had an hour to spare 🥺
But when I explained my situation to the conductor on the train he phoned ahead and they rearranged another train to get me there on time. Oh I was unforgettably grateful 😄
And the view was delightful this morning too.
A lovely service in a large church full of family and friends including two of my sisters.
Three good things
1. Special people
2. Special service
3. Special memories
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
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