A great view looking west

Susannah's Birthday



An early start and a good snooze!! Travelling by train to attend the funeral service of a loved cousin, ten years older but very special.

This view took me by surprise....at this point on a journey south many years ago I was travelling for an art degree assessment in Aberdeen and the train broke down. I had an hour to spare 🥺

But when I explained my situation to the conductor on the train he phoned ahead and they rearranged another train to get me there on time. Oh I was unforgettably grateful 😄

And the view was delightful this morning too.

A lovely service in a large church full of family and friends including two of my sisters.

Three good things

1. Special people

2. Special service

3. Special memories