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Remembering Jim by sarah19
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Remembering Jim

We went along to a special community garden where a plaque was unveiled in tribute to Jim McColl, a local celebrity gardener. He loved Rowan trees so one was planted quite recently and is doing well.
His wife was able to be there, she was transported in the local tri-shaw, and calm and dry afternoon. And family there too 💛
Three good things
1. So happy to have David and boys here. Jenn coming quite soon.
2. Some Scots may remember 'The Beechgrove Garden on BBC TV. Original presenters were Jim McColl and George Barron.
3. Much laundry done, play time with friends across the fence, and favourite lasagne for dinner...,.all good
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
This sounds like a lovely tribute. Enjoy the time with your family
July 5th, 2026  
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