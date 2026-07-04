Remembering Jim

We went along to a special community garden where a plaque was unveiled in tribute to Jim McColl, a local celebrity gardener. He loved Rowan trees so one was planted quite recently and is doing well.

His wife was able to be there, she was transported in the local tri-shaw, and calm and dry afternoon. And family there too 💛

Three good things

1. So happy to have David and boys here. Jenn coming quite soon.

2. Some Scots may remember 'The Beechgrove Garden on BBC TV. Original presenters were Jim McColl and George Barron.

3. Much laundry done, play time with friends across the fence, and favourite lasagne for dinner...,.all good

