Finishing the paper roll...

Three or four years ago Euan next door gave us a huge roll of white paper which he found when tidying his garage and it provided many hours of fun. So today the boys took it out and they have a large project for the holidays!! Not sure how much time they will use it....the kids across the fence are great fun and ladders in place for coming and going 😂😂

Three good things

1. Fun at the bowling alley while David found a good space to get some school work done.

2. Enjoying the tennis....some surprises 😊

3. Mac siblings chat, can hardly believe it is still happening every second Monday but very nice to catch up.