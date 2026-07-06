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Finishing the paper roll... by sarah19
Photo 3981

Finishing the paper roll...

Three or four years ago Euan next door gave us a huge roll of white paper which he found when tidying his garage and it provided many hours of fun. So today the boys took it out and they have a large project for the holidays!! Not sure how much time they will use it....the kids across the fence are great fun and ladders in place for coming and going 😂😂
Three good things
1. Fun at the bowling alley while David found a good space to get some school work done.
2. Enjoying the tennis....some surprises 😊
3. Mac siblings chat, can hardly believe it is still happening every second Monday but very nice to catch up.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
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