A rather special day 7.7.77

Quite an unforgettable date for our graduation!

Mum and Dad were very delighted with the occasion as was I- Bachelor of Education.... and I had a teaching post for August.

It was the first time they had met Allan and all got on well......as they did for the many years that followed.

And my friend Dorothy (Dot) and I are still in touch. We've met up in Melbourne, where she moved a few years after graduation. Always nice to catch up when we visiting our daughter and family..

Three good things.

The photos say it all! 🥰🥰🥰