Family meal at the Redgarth

Such a busy day.... plan A was for the girls and little people to go out for the day but the rain changed all of that.

However it was just lovely to see everyone playing happily together, finding favourite toys and drawing materials.....lots of creativity and not a cross word as they enjoyed being together.

And going out for dinner was a real treat.

Left to right....

Allan, David, Connor, Neil, Finnley and Grace, Sarah, Jonathan, and me 😀

Thanks to Stewart the owner who loves talking and taking photos of his customers!!!