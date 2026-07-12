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Neil's choice by sarah19
Photo 3987

Neil's choice

Just love the flowers Neil brought for me this weekend. 'His choice ' his Mum told me with a smile 😊
And lovely in the dining room which is not as hot and sunny as our family space.
Three good things
1 Precious times with the boys and their children together.
2. Allan and the boys have been very busy in the garage.....so much stuff dismantled and away to recycling centre.
3. Space.....so much room opening up....new shelving assembled, 'facebook page' to share items free to collect, and a real sense of shared satisfaction
😄😄😄
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely bouquet
July 14th, 2026  
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