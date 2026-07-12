Neil's choice

Just love the flowers Neil brought for me this weekend. 'His choice ' his Mum told me with a smile 😊

And lovely in the dining room which is not as hot and sunny as our family space.

Three good things

1 Precious times with the boys and their children together.

2. Allan and the boys have been very busy in the garage.....so much stuff dismantled and away to recycling centre.

3. Space.....so much room opening up....new shelving assembled, 'facebook page' to share items free to collect, and a real sense of shared satisfaction

😄😄😄