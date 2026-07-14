Fresh in the hall

Love the pinks in the front hall. There's a whole story to tell about them today. Two sets of shelving delivered.....and more. Allan was at Pitmedden Garden as usual for a Tuesday, but David was up and on the go!!! Really on the go!!

By lunchtime the work was done, shelves full, floor clear and swept and a huge sense of satisfaction. 😀

It's amazing how much can be done in a few hours. And Allan was delighted when he got home.

It's not exactly finished... much sorting and rearranging to be done but you could actually get a car in the garage now!. Not likely really but clear space.

Three good things

1. Delivery drivers... life is so immediate thrse days. Order online and delivery next morning .

2. Sunshine....oh so good after a gloomy start to the week. And I got such a lot of work done in a very overgrown place.

3. Dinner outdoors and happy boys who enjoyed trampolining after lunch.

I could go on and on and on.. 😊🤔🥱