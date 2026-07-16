The organ builders

Had an interesting afternoon at St Machar Cathedral in Aberdeen.

Led by a lovely friend who works there and by the organist at the cathedral, all the different elements of the organ were laid out on the table and gradually fitted together to show how it works. And it really did!!!

Three good things

1. Amazing and magnificent building dating back centuries.

2. Step by step construction with excellent explanations.

3. Talented participants who were happy to perform on the completed model while the organist played on the cathedral organ.