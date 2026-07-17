Lunch at the castle with friends

Had a lovely get together with my friend Allison and husband David. We hadn't been to Delgatie Castle before, but would love to go again.

Beautiful gardens, ponies in the field and a lovely ambience all around.

It's a very historic castle, though the last owner, Captain Hay of Delgatie passed away in 1997.

The Castle dates from 1030 and has mostly been in Hay hands since it was taken from the Earl of Buchan after the Battle of Bannockburn in 1314. There is a wonderful connection to Mary Queen of Scots as she resided here for three days after the Battle of Corrichie in 1562.

Three good things

1. Connor and Finnley happy exploring the garden while we waited for friends.

2. Lovely menu choices though we didn't manage cake after!!!

3. Another 🪏 session and laundry load while Allan prepared our evening meal 😊