Field fun in the sun

We took the boys to Tolquhon Castle today and it was great! They explored so many corners and different 'rooms'.....and when all that was done we were heading to the car park.

But so much going on in the long grasses, Mairi and her team were encouraging us to do some bug hunting. And what fun!!! Grasshoppers, moths, and more! And nets and the boxes to use for examining them before sending them on their way again.

Three good things

1. So much variety.....who knew how much there was to find!

2. Expert help from people and books etc so we could really engage with the activities.

3. A short snack after and home after....steak treat for dinner 😊