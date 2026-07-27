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Previous
Photo 4000
Garden collage
A busy day, clearing, cutting back, making space for more.
Good to see plans for Friday. .,. not very keenh7
Simple to follow instructions!!
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
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Taken
27th July 2026 9:39pm
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