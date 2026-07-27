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Garden collage by sarah19
Photo 4000

Garden collage

A busy day, clearing, cutting back, making space for more.
Good to see plans for Friday. .,. not very keenh7
Simple to follow instructions!!
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
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