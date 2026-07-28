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Waiting for dinner by sarah19
Photo 4001

Waiting for dinner

Just love the way they interact. We'd had a busy day.....some were shopping and at a movie....
Connor came with us later and had a nice coffee stop, a visit to the phone shop (all good) and then we got together at a fabulous Indian Restaurant. Here they are, waiting for the food to come!
Just a few more days and time to fly back east. It's been so lovely!!!
Three good things
1. A better sleep last night.
2. Another load of superfluous wood and leftovers off to the recycling centre.
3. A lovely G&T and off to bed soon!!
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Sarah Bremner

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@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
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Pat Knowles ace
So lovely to see them relaxed & doing their own things today…….meeting up for a meal. Counting the days at the end is hard, then you have to get used to them not being around until the next time!!
July 28th, 2026  
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