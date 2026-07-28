Waiting for dinner

Just love the way they interact. We'd had a busy day.....some were shopping and at a movie....

Connor came with us later and had a nice coffee stop, a visit to the phone shop (all good) and then we got together at a fabulous Indian Restaurant. Here they are, waiting for the food to come!

Just a few more days and time to fly back east. It's been so lovely!!!

Three good things

1. A better sleep last night.

2. Another load of superfluous wood and leftovers off to the recycling centre.

3. A lovely G&T and off to bed soon!!