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We've had so much fun by sarah19
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We've had so much fun

Here they are heading back to Beijing and I wonder how much they will have grown by the next time we get together.
My growing days are definitely over 😂😂😂
Three good things
1. Love that stretches round the world. ... and they are still so happy to have hugs.
2. Lots of laundry and hoovering and dust busting... it's very therapeutic when people have been for a while.
3. Delicious halibut for dinner, music playing ( Van Morrison) and a glass of gin and tonic from the local specialist, Mike, who was at school with David! 😊
And I'll probably be asleep quite early.
Feeling very blessed 🤔🩷🥰
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Sarah Bremner

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@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
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Pat Knowles ace
Connor is so tall…….i feel for you! These airport goodbyes are not easy & the older you get they get worse! Delightful boys……as long as they are happy to go back that’s all that matters!
August 1st, 2026  
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