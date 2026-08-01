We've had so much fun

Here they are heading back to Beijing and I wonder how much they will have grown by the next time we get together.

My growing days are definitely over 😂😂😂

Three good things

1. Love that stretches round the world. ... and they are still so happy to have hugs.

2. Lots of laundry and hoovering and dust busting... it's very therapeutic when people have been for a while.

3. Delicious halibut for dinner, music playing ( Van Morrison) and a glass of gin and tonic from the local specialist, Mike, who was at school with David! 😊

And I'll probably be asleep quite early.

Feeling very blessed 🤔🩷🥰