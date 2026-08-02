Woodcraft treasure

A lovely day, and this afternoon we wandered across to the annual Vintage Vehicle Rally held in the park.

Some amazing vehicles, very large steam machines, rather ancient cars.... some of which were older than us!!! And an amazing assortment of age groups enjoying the atmosphere at the park.

One of the lovely stalls was a selection of wooden items created by one gentleman,

I love wood and the skills of those who can work with wood. The item that caught my eye was this bowl, which I have filled with a glass of flowers from the garden. It really needs a shorter container.... perhaps I can find one in a charity shop nearby.

Three good things

1. Amazing tractors, enthusiastic wanderers and a few familiar faces.

2. A call from David to say thay reached their apartment.

3. A happy chat with a very excited Evie, looking forward to coming to Scotland this week.

"We're coming to see you Grandma" 🥰🥰