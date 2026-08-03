Tractors at the park

It was the annual Vintage Vehicle Rally held at the park across from our house on Sunday. Some very large steam engines arrived the previous day..... heard them before we saw them!

But I always enjoy seeing the tractors too. My maternal uncles had an agricultural engineering company when I was young and my paternal uncles in the western isles also used them to 'take home the peats' from the moorland where they cut peat earlier in the year. It was always a community event with neighbours helping each other.