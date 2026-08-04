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One year ago...... by sarah19
Photo 4007

One year ago......

This limb of the weeping beech tree was soon cleared up thanks to good friends with chain 🪚
It had been very very stormy the previous night.
Today has been so different....... rain all day here and so gloomy 🥺
But a very good day for indoor chores and I have been very very busy.
It's not that the boys had left a mess at all but there was a lot of stuff put away in that room & wardrobe!!! What a great clear out time I had while Allan was at Pitmedden Garden this morning.
Three good things
1 A trip to the recycling centre with a lot of cardboard boxes, flattened and folded!
2. Delicious carrot, ginger and coriander soup.
3. Some photos from Laura 😀 They're in London 💛💛💛💛
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
A year ago already!
August 4th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Ooh they are in London already!! Wild weather but all calm & ready now!
August 4th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Sounds like a good day!
August 4th, 2026  
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