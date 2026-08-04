One year ago......

This limb of the weeping beech tree was soon cleared up thanks to good friends with chain 🪚

It had been very very stormy the previous night.

Today has been so different....... rain all day here and so gloomy 🥺

But a very good day for indoor chores and I have been very very busy.

It's not that the boys had left a mess at all but there was a lot of stuff put away in that room & wardrobe!!! What a great clear out time I had while Allan was at Pitmedden Garden this morning.

Three good things

1 A trip to the recycling centre with a lot of cardboard boxes, flattened and folded!

2. Delicious carrot, ginger and coriander soup.

3. Some photos from Laura 😀 They're in London 💛💛💛💛