One year ago......

This limb of the weeping beech tree was soon cleared up thanks to good friends with chain 🪚
It had been very very stormy the previous night.
Today has been so different....... rain all day here and so gloomy 🥺
But a very good day for indoor chores and I have been very very busy.
It's not that the boys had left a mess at all but there was a lot of stuff put away in that room & wardrobe!!! What a great clear out time I had while Allan was at Pitmedden Garden this morning.
Three good things
1 A trip to the recycling centre with a lot of cardboard boxes, flattened and folded!
2. Delicious carrot, ginger and coriander soup.
3. Some photos from Laura 😀 They're in London 💛💛💛💛