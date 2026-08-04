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Hello London
It's been a long day, keeping busy after 🛬 this morning from Melbourne. How excited Rory is looking 😄
And Evie was delighted to have her Paddington experience.... Now sound asleep so hopefully parents can sleep too!!!
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Sarah Bremner
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@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
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4th August 2026 8:53pm
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Pat Knowles
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Ooh not long now!! So happy for you! We only have five days too before we welcome our long distance family! Rory has grown….not a baby any longer but a wee boy!! Hope they have a safe quiet journey.
August 4th, 2026
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