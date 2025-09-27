A lovely visit to The Great Tapestry of Scotland

This image is part of a needle with lots of coloured threads on which are written the names of over a thousand stitchers who were involved in the project.

It was magnificent in every way, lovely gentle train journey to Galashiels and then several hours of looking closely at the history of Scotland in stitches.

Three good things

1. Friendly staff in the wonderful building created for the project.

2. Magnifying glass available to examine the stitches close up.

3. Memory items for friends and myself 😊