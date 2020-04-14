Previous
Happy 64th Wedding Anniversary 👰🏻🎩
15 / 365

Happy 64th Wedding Anniversary 👰🏻🎩

Happy 64th Wedding Anniversary to my lovely and wonderful parents! I bet they never thought they’d be spending it in Coronavirus lockdown!
👏🏻👰🏻🎩🥂💕
14th April 2020

Sarah 🌸

@sarah_louise
Shirley B
Lovely Sarah, and thank you. XX
April 14th, 2020  
