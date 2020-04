Happy 75th Birthday to Thomas The Tank! πŸš‚πŸŽ‚πŸ€—πŸŽˆ

Happy 75th Birthday to Thomas The Tank! Whilst having a sort out recently, I found a limited edition β€˜Millennium Thomas’ unopened!

πŸš‚πŸŽ‚πŸ€—πŸŽˆ