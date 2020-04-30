Jon’s Wales Students International Cap 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏉👏🏻

Finding all sorts of things whilst having a sort out... This was Jon’s international cap when played rugby for Wales Students at Cardiff Uni 👏🏻🧢🏉🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿😊