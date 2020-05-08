Previous
VE Day Celebration - 75 Years 🇬🇧🥳🎈 by sarah_louise
36 / 365

VE Day Celebration - 75 Years 🇬🇧🥳🎈

Some of my garden decoration 🇬🇧🥳🎈
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Sarah 🌸

@sarah_louise
Shirley B
Fantastic ! Don't they look lovely in the sunshine.
May 8th, 2020  
