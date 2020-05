Bright Pink Rhododendron 🌺

A beautiful bloom on bright pink Rhododendron in Cannon Hill Park yesterday. The stamens in the photo I think look-like liquid gold. It was on a mother bush/tree about 15ft tall! (It was one of many different colours, so it was difficult to choose which one to post, so the other shades may follow!) πŸŒΊπŸ’•πŸš΄β€β™€οΈ