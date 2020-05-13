Previous
Peeping through the gate at Selly Manor 🌳🏘🌲👀 by sarah_louise
Peeping through the gate at Selly Manor 🌳🏘🌲👀

Selly Manor is made up of two beautiful buildings, which lie at the heart of Bournville Village Green. It dates from Medieval times and is now a museum, and part of the Bournville Village Trust estate. 🌲🏘🌳👀
