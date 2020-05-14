Previous
Old Conifer Tree 🌲 by sarah_louise
Old Conifer Tree 🌲

I remember this tree visiting Cannon Hill Park as a child. The width of the base is now some 8ft across! 👀🌲👏🏻
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Sarah 🌸

@sarah_louise
