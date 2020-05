Defenders of the lake!

The 3 white geese at Cannon Hill Park, which are the scariest of all the water birds there! They chase and see-off anyone who gets too close - including dogs - with extended necks and awful noise! Here they hadn’t spotted me, as they were too busy watching a kerfuffle amongst the Canada geese, but seconds later they did and I had to make a hasty retreat!! 😱🦢🚴‍♀️😂