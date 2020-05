Wisteria Envy!

I’ve seen lots of Wisteria whilst out and about the last few weeks, this fine specimen in Cannon Hill Park (the photo just 1 corner of it!).

My dad built me a pergola 12 years ago and I had them growing up each post - within 2 years darn ants ate/destroyed the roots of each! 🙆🏼‍♀️🐜🌱😭