How did you get up there?! πŸš΄πŸΌβ€β™‚οΈ

Following the Worcester and Birmingham Canal path into Birmingham, you eventually come out in what was once the old industrial part of the city. Now waterside apartments and the outside eating areas of the β€˜Mailbox’ complex - all still very eerily quiet.... My son raced on and when I eventually spotted him he was up there! πŸš΄πŸΌβ€β™‚οΈ πŸ’¨..... πŸš΄β€β™€οΈ