52 / 365
The Cycles of Nature 🌱☀️🌸
A pink flowering grass (of some type!) that has self-set itself at the top of my garden. I thought it looked nice with the sun shining through the developing seed pods of the Honesty behind 🌱☀️🌸
24th May 2020
24th May 20
Sarah 🌸
@sarah_louise
Shirley B
Delightful capture. Very surprised to see that grasses have flowers !
May 24th, 2020
Sarah 🌸
@boatman137
... maybe it’s a plant then?!!!! 😂
May 24th, 2020
Santina
great shot, I like the sun that makes the pods transparent
May 24th, 2020
