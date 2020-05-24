Previous
The Cycles of Nature 🌱☀️🌸 by sarah_louise
The Cycles of Nature 🌱☀️🌸

A pink flowering grass (of some type!) that has self-set itself at the top of my garden. I thought it looked nice with the sun shining through the developing seed pods of the Honesty behind 🌱☀️🌸
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Sarah 🌸

@sarah_louise
Shirley B
Delightful capture. Very surprised to see that grasses have flowers !
May 24th, 2020  
Sarah 🌸
@boatman137 ... maybe it’s a plant then?!!!! 😂
May 24th, 2020  
Santina
great shot, I like the sun that makes the pods transparent
May 24th, 2020  
