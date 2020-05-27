Previous
Woah! 😳🎨😎 by sarah_louise
55 / 365

Woah! 😳🎨😎

I found this on the corner of New Canal St and Bordesley St in an area of Birmingham awaiting regeneration. This brings a whole new meaning to the question “Would you like me to paint your house?!” 😳🎨😎
Sarah 🌸

@sarah_louise
Shirley B
Goodness gracious me !! Very eye catching........
May 27th, 2020  
