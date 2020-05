Papaver Orientale πŸŒΈπŸπŸ‘ŒπŸ»

I grew these oriental pink poppies from seed about a decade ago. They are perennial and bloom every year with no effort from me! The bees adore them and their visits are very entertaining. They have to get right inside (under the stamens) then buzz like crazy to get out! πŸŒΈπŸπŸ‘ŒπŸ»