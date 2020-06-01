From Brindley Place in the centre of Birmingham, looking towards the Old Turn Junction (point where the B’ham & Worc, B’ham & Fazeley and the Telford Main Line canals all meet) the Malt House pub sits in front of the Birmingham Arena, and was a former maltings on a site owned by the Birmingham Brewery Company. The pub actually occupies the Kingston Building, which was formerly a nail warehouse, built in 1803.

To us Brummies, it was the pub that in 1998 President Bill Clinton visited during the G8 Summit (at very short notice!) & waved to the crowds from the balcony. 🇺🇸🍺👋🏻