by sarah_louise
From Brindley Place in the centre of Birmingham, looking towards the Old Turn Junction (point where the B’ham & Worc, B’ham & Fazeley and the Telford Main Line canals all meet) the Malt House pub sits in front of the Birmingham Arena, and was a former maltings on a site owned by the Birmingham Brewery Company. The pub actually occupies the Kingston Building, which was formerly a nail warehouse, built in 1803.
To us Brummies, it was the pub that in 1998 President Bill Clinton visited during the G8 Summit (at very short notice!) & waved to the crowds from the balcony. 🇺🇸🍺👋🏻
Sarah 🌸

@sarah_louise
